United Way Helps Area Residents Save on Medicine

CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Area United Way offers everyone help with prescription medications, and area residents have saved over $65,000.

According to the CAUW, individuals can obtain a free FamilyWize Prescription Discount Card to present at an area pharmacy.

The clerk will then automatically apply the discount to the cost of your medication.

According to the CAUW, FamilyWize helps the uninsured, but also helps the insured as well, including:

people who work for businesses that don’t offer insurance, who have declined coverage and who work part-time or are laid off.

families and individuals who have high deductibles and waiting periods, who need a medication not covered by their plan, who have a co-pay higher than the Familywizediscounted price or who are on a limited catastrophic plan.

seniors who are in the Medicare Part D “Donut Hole”

FamilyWize was founded in Bethlehem, Pa., in 2005. Since then, they have helped more than 11 million people save $1 billion nationwide.

To download a free card or mobile app, you can: