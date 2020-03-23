Residents Urged to Stop Using County’s Recycling Drop-Offs

CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority is urging residents to immediately refrain from usage of the county’s recycling drop-off locations.

According to a press release from CCSWA, while the drop-off containers have not been removed at this time, staff members are urging residents to refrain from usage, to stay home and to stay safe.

“We know many are taking this time at home to clean out garages and basements, but please avoid unnecessary trips … and any activities where you would be touching [common surfaces],” the release states. “At this time, we ask you to store your recyclables until it is safe to recycle again.”

If you have questions, please contact the CCSWA office at 814-765-5149.