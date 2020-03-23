Pennsylvania Expands Access to Pharmacy Services

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Wolf Administration is removing barriers for pharmacies to provide services for Pennsylvanians in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Governor Wolf has granted a request from the Pennsylvania Department of State to suspend certain pharmacy regulations to enable more flexible and available services during the coronavirus emergency. The temporary changes include helping pharmacies practice social distancing for […]

