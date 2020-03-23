Penn State DuBois Provides Clarity on Spring Semester Event Schedule

DUBOIS – As discussions continue among Penn State University leadership on how to best serve the students and community during the turbulent time of this coronavirus pandemic, those at Penn State DuBois wish to clarify decisions made in regard to its semester schedule in the face of this unique situation.

As has been noted in University-wide news, classes through the end of spring 2020 semester will be administered remotely. Students are asked to exercise social distancing and follow best hygienic practices.

Commencement ceremonies are postponed. Additionally, all games and events on the spring athletics schedule have been cancelled. Physical, in person awards ceremonies have also been moved to virtual settings to ensure social distancing can be maintained.

While university leaders still seek to recognize students for their many accomplishments, they feel virtual settings for these events will best help to maintain a healthy environment for all members of our campus community.

For a listing of campus events and their current status please visit: https://dubois.psu.edu/covid-19-event-updates. Penn State DuBois will provide updates and links to virtual events as they are scheduled. Please check back often.

Decisions on summer youth programs and other upcoming events will be announced as new information becomes available. Please continue to follow Penn State University News sources for the latest updates at:

https://sites.psu.edu/virusinfo/

https://dubois.psu.edu/covid19faq

https://sites.psu.edu/virusinfo/faqs/#events