PA CareerLink in Clearfield Closed

CLEARFIELD – At the request of Gov. Tom Wolf, the Pennsylvania CareerLink office in Clearfield will be closed to help manage the spread of the coronavirus among customers, staff and the general public.

The staff will continue to provide services through the office’s Web sites, noting that they are now working remotely. You can access employment and training information by visiting online at pacareerlink.pa.gov.

The UC courtesy phone has been suspended and you are encouraged to use its Web site at uc.pa.gov. If you need to speak directly with a staff person, please dial (Clearfield) 814-496-2018 and speak to the CareerLink representative.

The PA CareerLink Navigator will provide the information you are seeking or connect you with the appropriate staff member. The staff thanks you for your patience during this difficult time.