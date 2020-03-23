NRA Foundation Awards $2,980 to the DuBois Central Catholic Air Rifle Team

DUBOIS – The National Rifle Association Foundation has awarded the DuBois Central Catholic air rifle team a grant totaling $2,980 to fund the purchase of two competition air rifles.

“We are very excited and pleased that the NRA is making an investment in our community,” said Bernie Snyder, air rifle team coach.

According to Snyder, “DuBois Central Catholic has had an air rifle team for seven years. Our students excel in the sport. We have had students participate in state competition the past seven years.

“One of our former team members is trying out for the Olympic Team. We are pleased to be able to teach these students about air rifle shooting. The patience associated with the sport is transferable to many aspects of life.

“Watching the students grow both athletically and personally is a truly rewarding experience.”

The National Rifle Association was established in 1871 and is the oldest civil rights and sportsmen’s group. Five million members strong, NRA continues its mission to uphold Second Amendment rights and is the leader in firearm education and training for law-abiding gun owners, law enforcement and the military.

The NRA Foundation Inc. was established in 1990 and is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization. The foundation raises tax-deductible contributions in support of a wide range of firearm-related public interest activities of the National Rifle Association of America and other organizations that defend and foster the Second Amendment rights of all law-abiding Americans.

These activities are designed to promote firearm and hunting safety, to enhance marksmanship skills of those participating in the shooting sports, and to educate the general public about firearms in their historic, technological and artistic context.

More information about The NRA Foundation can be found online at www.nrafoundation.org.

Friends of NRA is a grassroots fundraising program that fosters community involvement to organize and, with help from NRA field staff, plan community events for firearms enthusiasts.

All net proceeds from Friends of NRA events are allocated to The NRA Foundation, the leading charitable organization in support of the shooting sports.

Through NRA Foundation grants for equipment, training materials, range improvements, and more, qualified local, state, and national programs receive aid to involve and inspire a new generation of competitive shooters.

Learn more about Friends of NRA at www.friendsofnra.org.