Maryland Man Charged in Fatal Boggs Twp. Crash

BOGGS TOWNSHIP – A Maryland man has been charged in a fatal crash that killed a 28-year-old Clearfield woman back in October of 2019 in Boggs Township.

Andrew T. Wolfe, 31, of Cumberland, Md., has been charged by Trooper Marshall D. Siple of the Clearfield-based state police with felony homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle and aggravated assault by vehicle.

Wolfe has also been charged with misdemeanor DUI/controlled substance-combination alcohol/drugs – first offense, involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, DUI/controlled substance – Schedule I – first offense and DUI/controlled substance – Schedule 2 or 3 – first offense and nine summaries.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed with the office of Magisterial District Judge James Glass, the single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:34 a.m. Oct. 1, 2019 on U.S. Route 322 near Graham Station Road.

State police say a Honda Civic, driven by Wolfe, was traveling west at a high rate of speed during a period of dense fog when it left the roadway off the north berm.

Wolfe’s vehicle reportedly re-entered the roadway in a counter-clockwise motion, and traveled across both lanes down a grass-covered embankment until striking a tree on its passenger’s side.

State police say the “violet impact” severed the vehicle into two pieces, causing the death of Wolfe’s front-seat passenger, Samantha L. Marchetti, 28, of Clearfield, who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clearfield County deputy coroner.

Wolfe was transported via ambulance to Altoona for treatment. At the scene, Siple spoke with a first responder who helped prepare Wolfe for medical transport and who reportedly detected a strong odor of alcohol on Wolfe’s breath.

Cpl. David R. Kostok of the Troop C Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist (CARS) Unit reportedly determined that Wolfe was traveling between 72 and 94 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

It was noted that the posted speed limit for Route 322 is 55 miles per hour, and that neither a mechanical malfunction nor roadway conditions contributed to the cause of the crash.

Because the odor of alcohol was detected on Wolfe’s breath, in October of 2019, state police requested and obtained a search warrant for medical records and blood test results for Wolfe from UPMC Altoona.

Wolfe’s medical records indicated a blood draw of medical alcohol of .072 percent and whole blood of .061 percent. A urine test was also conducted and returned positive results for cocaine, amphetamines and marijuana, according to the affidavit.

On Nov. 19, 2019, Siple received the coroner’s report, which indicated that Marchetti died from blunt force trauma to her head.