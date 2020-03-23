GANT Weekend Police Blotter

Clearfield Borough
- Police responded to a local business on Bigler Avenue for a juvenile purposely coughing in a clerk’s face and stating that he had coronavirus. Police viewed surveillance footage and are attempting to identify the juvenile.
- Police received a phone call from a female about an incident of harassment. According to the female, a known individual was sending her threatening messages and trying to get the victim to drop charges to an active criminal case. Charges are expected to be filed for intimidating a victim/witness (F3), terroristic threats (M1), along with harassment and disorderly conduct.
- Officers placed a male in custody at a business located on Cooper Road in Curwensville. The male held an active arrest warrant through this department.
- Officers responded to multiple areas within the borough for reports of multiple branches laying on the roadway due to a severe thunderstorm.
- Officers responded to an incident of trespassing at a local business located on North 3rd Street. Upon arrival, a known male was found inside who had been warned by officers in the past that he is trespassed from the business. The male was placed in custody and charged with defiant trespassing.
- Officers responded to the Henry Myer Towers for an incident of trespassing. Upon arrival, contact was made with a male and it was found that this department held an active arrest warrant for him. The male was placed in custody and transported to CCJ.
- Officers responded to a physical domestic at a residence on West 5th Avenue. Upon arrival, it was found that a female physically assaulted another female. The female was place in custody and transported to CCJ. She will be facing several charges including simple assault.
- Officers responded to a physical domestic at a residence on Clearfield Street. Upon arrival, a female informed officers that she had been assaulted by her boyfriend. The male was to have left the scene prior to officer’s arrival. The incident is under further investigation.
- Officers received information about an alleged theft. According to the victim, his girlfriend moved out and she took dog tags belonging to the male. The incident is under further investigation.
- Officers responded to the area of North 4th Street and Church Street for shingles laying on the roadway. Officers found shingles scattered on the roadway and removed them. The shingles were blown off the roof of an abandoned house during a severe thunderstorm. Code Enforcement will be notified of the incident.
- Officers were dispatched to the area of Turnpike Avenue and NW 3rd Avenue for a pitbull running loose. Upon arrival, it was found that the owner had caught the pitbull and placed it back inside.
- Officers were dispatched to a residence on West 2nd Avenue for a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, it was found that a male was outside yelling/arguing with his girlfriend. Citations for harassment and disorderly conduct are pending for the male.
Lawrence Township
- Police responded to a single vehicle accident along Krebs Hwy near Fire Tower Road. The driver of the vehicle identified as Emily Jones, 20, of Osceola Mills left her lane of travel and entered a ditch and striking a concrete culvert. Upon investigation it was suspected the driver was under the influence. Jones was requested to submit to a legal blood draw to which was refused. Jones was housed in the Clearfield County Jail. Charges are pending.
DuBois City
- Police were dispatched to the first block of East Sherman Ave. for a report of a suspicious male and vehicle in the area. When police arrived the vehicle was gone.
- Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Robinson Street for a report of loud music. Police arrived and the occupants turned the music down.
- Police were dispatched to the first block of W. Washington Ave. for a report of people kicking the door of the residence at this location. The victim advised Police the actors left and wanted to make a report on this.
- Police were dispatched to the first block of W. Washington Ave. for a report of a male that assaulted another male. Police made contact with all parties and it was determined to be an argument over the male not wanting to get out of a vehicle.
- Police were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Jared St. for a report of a argument over utilities being shut off. Police spoke with all parties and the actor who had been drinking decided to go to bed for the night.
- Police were dispatched to the 500 block of S. Church Street for a report of a verbal domestic. When Police arrived both parties decided to calm down and the male left the residence for the night.
PSP Clearfield
- State police arrested a Philipsburg male for harassment and criminal mischief after he kicked opened a door and hit his brother.
- State police are investigating a theft in Bigler Twp. Sometime between Feb. 17 and Mar. 21, unknown actors stole protective mouth masks from an ambulance company.
- State police conducted a traffic stop on Crooked Sewer Rd. in Decatur Twp. The actor was found to be DUI and in possession of a controlled substance and related paraphernalia.
- State police responded to a report of a domestic incident in Pike Twp. Upon investigation it was determined that an assault had taken place and a male was transported to the Clearfield County Jail. Charges have been filed.
PSP DuBois
- State police investigated a theft from two motor vehicles in Brady Twp. Between Mar. 6 and Mar. 13 unknown actors store catalytic converters from a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2002 Ford F350. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police.
- State police observed a suspended driver on Slab Run Rd. in Sandy Twp. Upon investigation it was determined that the driver was under the influence. DUI charges are pending.