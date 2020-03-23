Home / News / Explore Jefferson / Featured Local Job: Home Health Aide

Featured Local Job: Home Health Aide

Clarion Forest VNA is seeking a part-time Home Health Aide. This individual will provide personal care to our patients in their homes primarily in Clarion and Forest Counties. The individual best fit for this position is well-organized and desires a more flexible, family-friendly schedule with patient interaction. Requirements: CNA preferred but not required Flexible Schedule: Primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 AM-4:00 PM; […]

 

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/featured-local-job-home-health-aide-3/

 

Governor Wolf & Health Secretary Issue ‘Stay at Home’ Orders to 7 Counties to Mitigate Spread of COVID-19
BREAKING NEWS: Gov. Wolf Extends School Closures Two More Weeks

Related Posts