Clearfield County to Hold Web Conference of March 24 Commissioners’ Meeting

CLEARFIELD – Following state and federal mandates to close businesses and limit social interaction to slow the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Clearfield County Board of Commissioners will hold its March 24 meeting via web conference, beginning at 10 a.m.

In accordance with CDC guidelines, the meeting has been limited to ten individuals, including the press. For the safety of the public, the commissioners and staff, it is strongly recommended that all others participate in the meeting virtually.

The commissioners said that community members will be able to participate via smartphone, tablet or Internet. A link will be posted at www.clearfieldco.org to access the video.

A copy of the agenda will also be posted on the Web site prior to the meeting. Public comment may be made via e-mail to cccomm@clearfieldco.org.

“Please bear with us as we work through this newly-implemented process,” the commissioners said. “Clearfield County is committed to providing continuity of essential services throughout this unprecedented time.”