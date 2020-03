CLEARFIELD – As recommended by Pennsylvania State Tax Collectors’ Association (PASTC), and to abide by the current health guidelines, Clearfield Borough will not be physically collecting property taxes at the borough office.

Payments can be made through the mail by check or money order. Send all payments to 6 S. Front St. Receipt can be mailed back to the payer upon request.

For more info, visit www.ClearfieldBoro.com/news.