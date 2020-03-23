CBICC Circulating Centre County Medical Manufacturer/Supply Survey

STATE COLLEGE – The Chamber of Business & Industry of Centre County (CBICC) staff members are being supportive of their community as everyone works together to combat COVID-19.

To that end, they are asking businesses and manufacturers to volunteer information about the medical supplies that they have and manufacturer, which may be critically useful both on a local and potentially state or federal level as well.

Accordingly, the CBICC is taking a two-step approach in gathering this information by:

1.) communicating with Centre County medical facilities regarding supplies they may need.

2.) communicating with state and federal officials regarding supplies that other communities may need.

The CBICC staff members know that local businesses/manufacturers want to make a difference and make their products available wherever the market demand is.

The CBICC staff members and board members say they are here to provide information and make those connections. As a result, they’re circulating this Centre County Medical Manufacturer/Supply survey.