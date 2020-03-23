April Senior Environment Corps Meeting Cancelled

CURWENSVILLE – The April 6 Clearfield County Senior Environment Corps meeting is cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. It is usually held on the first Monday of the month at 10 a.m. at the Community Center in Curwensville.

The May 4 meeting may also be cancelled; however, that will be determined sometime in April.

The normal schedule will tentatively resume for the June 1 meeting. If so, Andy Faust, Master Gardener area coordinator, will present information about a new Master Gardener Program in Clearfield County.