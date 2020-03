JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – They say it takes a village to raise a child. In this time of the COVID-19 crisis, we might find out – even in a time where social distancing has become a part of all of our vocabulary. With daycare/childcare centers and schools across the region and state shutting down, and not all parents are […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/feature-what-are-parents-doing-for-daycare-how-are-families-adjusting-what-are-the-options-for-parents/