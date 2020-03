BRITAIN – Animal rescuers in Britain were summoned to a wastewater treatment plant to save a pair of baby owls found alone at the facility. The RSPCA said a worker at the Wigan Waste Water Treatment Works in Ormskirk, Lancashire, contacted the organization Friday after finding the two owlets in apparent distress. Read the full story here.

