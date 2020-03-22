Parents of Addicted Loved Ones Support Group Suspended

The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PALS) Support Group that meets every Monday night at the Hyde Wesleyan Church is temporarily suspended until further notice.

Those who currently attend, as well as those who would like to attend, are encouraged to refer to the organization’s Web site for weekly updates.

Go to www.palgroup.org, click on “Find a Meeting”, search by zip code 16830, and click on “Hyde Wesleyan Church.”

All updates will be posted on the Web site by the Sunday immediately prior to previously scheduled Monday meeting.

Anyone considering attending PALS is welcome to contact Bobbie Johnson at 814-290-8476.