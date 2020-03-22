Governor, First Lady Wolf: Pennsylvania’s Food Supply is Reliable, Accessible, and Life-Sustaining

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf reminded Pennsylvanians that grocery stores, food processors, and food banks remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic and the administration is working to expand resources for those who are food insecure. Pennsylvanians should feel confident in the food supply and shop for food at their normal rate.

“Even in a pandemic, grocery stores and food banks are life-sustaining and accessible; food production and distribution are continuing,” Governor ?Wolf said. “I urge all Pennsylvanians to have faith in our food system. If each one of us commits to only buy what we need; there will be enough for everyone and their neighbors.

“COVID-19 does not change the need for food production; but rather it highlights the importance of our essential agriculture industry for providing a safe, continuous food supply,” Wolf said. “I’m incredibly proud of and grateful for this dedicated industry. These times will pass; but in the meantime, you can know that they’re working hard and making smart decisions to fill the shelves of your local grocer.”

Earlier this week the department issued guidance for those in the business of food production and distribution to continue their life-sustaining work while also taking every necessary precaution to protect their workforce from COVID-19. In addition to guidance for the agriculture industry and its distribution network, recommendations were issued for grocery stores to protect both their critical employees and the public.

The following guidance was issued to ensure a safe, reliable, and accessible food supply for all Pennsylvanians:

Further, the following guidance is available for those who are food insecure and organizations that provide for the food insecure.

“Pennsylvania’s charitable food network plays an invaluable role in supporting our communities, and as we all do our part to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, this work is more important than ever,” said First Lady Frances Wolf. “Those of us who are fortunate enough to know where our next meal will come from must consider donating our resources or time to supporting our local food banks to ensure that no Pennsylvanian goes hungry – now or ever.”