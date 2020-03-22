Home / News / Local News / GANT ICYMI: Week of March 16

GANT ICYMI: Week of March 16

GANT’s ICYMI gives readers a look back upon the most noteworthy stories of their work week. It contains the big headlines as well as a few stories you might have missed. It might even include a story or two of the lighter side.

GANT’s ICYMI will be posted each weekend for your perusal. For most part, it will be filled with local headlines, but every now and again, a state, world or national story will make the list.

DuBois Central Catholic Players Postpones Production of Cinderella

Clearfield County Sheriff’s Fugitive of the Week: Trevor Michael Askey

DuBois Man Facing Felony Sexual Assault Charges

Gabler, Sankey Change Office Policies in Response to COVID-19 Concerns

Pennsylvania Game Commission Closes Offices

Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, Reports 13 New Positives

EXPLORECLARION: BREAKING NEWS: CUP Suspends All Face-to-Face Instruction for the Remainder of Semester

Clearfield SD Announces School Lunch Program’s Pick-up Locations, Times

UPDATED: Clearfield Commissioners Declare Countywide State of Emergency

State System Announces Additional Safety Measures in Response to Coronavirus Pandemic

PA Liquor Control Board Announces Closure of All Fine Wine & Good Spirits Stores, Licensee Service Centers and e-Commerce Sales as Part of COVID-19 Mitigation

PennDOT Closes All Driver, Photo License Centers, Extends Expiration Dates and Suspends Construction in Response to COVID-19

PA House Leaders Prepared to Help Business Navigate Through Virus

EXPLOREJEFFERSON: Gov. Wolf Clarifies that Non-Essential Business Closures Recommended, Not Mandated

DCNR Closing State Park and Forest Facilities Statewide, Open Spaces will Remain Accessible as Part of COVID-19 Mitigation Efforts

Gov. Wolf Puts Statewide COVID-19 Mitigation Efforts in Effect

Wolf Administration Updates Businesses on Guidance for COVID-19 Mitigation Efforts

What is Essential? Wolf Provides Guidance as Businesses Scramble for Answers.

Pennsylvania Workers Affected by COVID-19 May be Eligible for Unemployment and Workers’ Compensation Benefits

Clearfield Co. Cancels Demos on New Voting System

DA Sayers Announces Swearing-in of Assistant District Attorney

Couple Accused of Making Sexual Content with Dog

Houtzdale Borough Implements Temporary Measures Due to Concerns Over COVID-19

CCAAA and AARP Announce Program Cancellations

EXPLOREJEFFERSON: Bishop Persico Suspends Public Masses in Diocese of Erie Churches

Clearfield-Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team Announces Program Changes

Clearfield Presbyterian Church Offering Alternative Services

Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, Reports 20 New Positives

PA National Guard Supports Pennsylvanians Repatriated from Travel on Grand Princess Cruise

What’s Essential, Non-essential in Clearfield County’s Court System?

DuBois Area Event Cancellations, Postponements

Dept. of Human Services Closes County Assistance Offices Statewide to the Public

Penn Highlands Announces Visitor Restrictions Due to COVID-19

Mount Nittany Health is Limiting Visitors

Wolf Administration Directs Families to Emergency Food Assistance During COVID-19 Mitigation

PA State Police Warn Pennsylvanians of COVID-19 Scams

COVID-19 Concerns Top Prison Board Meeting

LT Supers Discuss COVID-19 Pandemic

Jail Warden Submits Letter of Resignation

EXPLOREJEFFERSON: Restaurants, Bars Scramble to Adjust After Wolf’s Order to Close Dine-In Facilities

LT Supers Address Several Items of Business

Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, Reports 37 New Positives

Gov. Wolf Requests Disaster Declaration for Small Businesses and Non-Profits to Obtain Loans

BREAKING: Wolf Administration Announces First Death Related to COVID-19

Atlantic Broadband Closes Front-counter Services at All Locations

COVID-19 Testing Available at Penn Highlands Healthcare

EXPLOREJEFFERSON: Walmart Reducing Hours Again Starting Thursday Because of COVID-19; Introducing Senior Hour on Tuesdays

Pennsylvania Supreme Court Closes Courts to the Public Statewide

Clearfield County Cancer Support Receives Grant

Throwback Thursday: Evergreen Park

Wolf Administration Reminds Pennsylvanians to Mitigate Risk by Responding to Census Early

Clearfield County Produced Largest Growth in Traveler Spending in PA Wilds Region from 2017 to 2018

Mactavish Waives Hearing in Drug, Retail Theft Case

DOH: Pennsylvania’s Positive COVID-19 Cases Grow to 185

CNB Bank Takes Steps to Limit Spread of COVID-19

Lock Haven University Waiving SAT/ACT Scores for Applicants

Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program Application Deadline Extended to End of Year

Langerholc Introduces Measure That Provides Mandate Relief to Schools Impacted by COVID-19

Gov. Wolf: Economic Injury Disaster Loans Available to Small Businesses and Non-Profits Facing Losses Related to COVID-19

Pennsylvania Department of Education Cancels Statewide Assessments

Northwest Bank Makes Preparations in Response to Coronavirus

Penn Highlands Healthcare Issues Update on COVID-19 Testing

PHEAA’s Board of Directors Authorizes Relief for Students as Pennsylvania Post-secondary Schools Respond to COVID-19 Pandemic

Gov. Tom Wolf Orders All Pennsylvania Businesses That Aren’t ‘Life-sustaining’ to Close, Will Enforce Order

BREAKING NEWS: House Republicans Call Wolf Shutdown an Economic Blow to Every Worker in Pennsylvania

Central Intermediate Unit 10 Selects Executive Director

Hearing Continued in Winburne Man’s Contraband Case

Clearfield Mayor Issues Emergency Declaration Due to Anticipated Impacts of COVID-19

Houtzdale Borough Officials Address Gov. Wolf’s Shutdown

PA Supply Chain Disruptions Imminent Without Change to Shutdown Order, Manufacturers Say

EXPLOREJEFFERSON: Local Leaders Concerned About Economic Impact of COVID-19

 

DuBois Central Catholic Receives Donation
Social Distancing Tips from a Penn State Expert

