GANT ICYMI: Week of March 16

GANT’s ICYMI gives readers a look back upon the most noteworthy stories of their work week. It contains the big headlines as well as a few stories you might have missed. It might even include a story or two of the lighter side.
GANT’s ICYMI will be posted each weekend for your perusal. For most part, it will be filled with local headlines, but every now and again, a state, world or national story will make the list.
DuBois Central Catholic Players Postpones Production of Cinderella
Clearfield County Sheriff’s Fugitive of the Week: Trevor Michael Askey
Gabler, Sankey Change Office Policies in Response to COVID-19 Concerns
Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, Reports 13 New Positives
EXPLORECLARION: BREAKING NEWS: CUP Suspends All Face-to-Face Instruction for the Remainder of Semester
Clearfield SD Announces School Lunch Program’s Pick-up Locations, Times
UPDATED: Clearfield Commissioners Declare Countywide State of Emergency
State System Announces Additional Safety Measures in Response to Coronavirus Pandemic
PA Liquor Control Board Announces Closure of All Fine Wine & Good Spirits Stores, Licensee Service Centers and e-Commerce Sales as Part of COVID-19 Mitigation
PennDOT Closes All Driver, Photo License Centers, Extends Expiration Dates and Suspends Construction in Response to COVID-19
PA House Leaders Prepared to Help Business Navigate Through Virus
EXPLOREJEFFERSON: Gov. Wolf Clarifies that Non-Essential Business Closures Recommended, Not Mandated
DCNR Closing State Park and Forest Facilities Statewide, Open Spaces will Remain Accessible as Part of COVID-19 Mitigation Efforts
Gov. Wolf Puts Statewide COVID-19 Mitigation Efforts in Effect
Wolf Administration Updates Businesses on Guidance for COVID-19 Mitigation Efforts
What is Essential? Wolf Provides Guidance as Businesses Scramble for Answers.
Pennsylvania Workers Affected by COVID-19 May be Eligible for Unemployment and Workers’ Compensation Benefits
DA Sayers Announces Swearing-in of Assistant District Attorney
Houtzdale Borough Implements Temporary Measures Due to Concerns Over COVID-19
EXPLOREJEFFERSON: Bishop Persico Suspends Public Masses in Diocese of Erie Churches
Clearfield-Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team Announces Program Changes
Clearfield Presbyterian Church Offering Alternative Services
Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, Reports 20 New Positives
PA National Guard Supports Pennsylvanians Repatriated from Travel on Grand Princess Cruise
What’s Essential, Non-essential in Clearfield County’s Court System?
Dept. of Human Services Closes County Assistance Offices Statewide to the Public
Penn Highlands Announces Visitor Restrictions Due to COVID-19
Wolf Administration Directs Families to Emergency Food Assistance During COVID-19 Mitigation
EXPLOREJEFFERSON: Restaurants, Bars Scramble to Adjust After Wolf’s Order to Close Dine-In Facilities
Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, Reports 37 New Positives
Gov. Wolf Requests Disaster Declaration for Small Businesses and Non-Profits to Obtain Loans
BREAKING: Wolf Administration Announces First Death Related to COVID-19
Atlantic Broadband Closes Front-counter Services at All Locations
EXPLOREJEFFERSON: Walmart Reducing Hours Again Starting Thursday Because of COVID-19; Introducing Senior Hour on Tuesdays
Pennsylvania Supreme Court Closes Courts to the Public Statewide
Wolf Administration Reminds Pennsylvanians to Mitigate Risk by Responding to Census Early
Clearfield County Produced Largest Growth in Traveler Spending in PA Wilds Region from 2017 to 2018
Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program Application Deadline Extended to End of Year
Langerholc Introduces Measure That Provides Mandate Relief to Schools Impacted by COVID-19
Gov. Wolf: Economic Injury Disaster Loans Available to Small Businesses and Non-Profits Facing Losses Related to COVID-19
Pennsylvania Department of Education Cancels Statewide Assessments
Northwest Bank Makes Preparations in Response to Coronavirus
PHEAA’s Board of Directors Authorizes Relief for Students as Pennsylvania Post-secondary Schools Respond to COVID-19 Pandemic
Gov. Tom Wolf Orders All Pennsylvania Businesses That Aren’t ‘Life-sustaining’ to Close, Will Enforce Order
BREAKING NEWS: House Republicans Call Wolf Shutdown an Economic Blow to Every Worker in Pennsylvania
Clearfield Mayor Issues Emergency Declaration Due to Anticipated Impacts of COVID-19
PA Supply Chain Disruptions Imminent Without Change to Shutdown Order, Manufacturers Say
EXPLOREJEFFERSON: Local Leaders Concerned About Economic Impact of COVID-19