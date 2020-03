Warren “Brent” Burford of Brookville, son of the late Warren C. Burford and Patricia Joanne (Horne) Burford was born June 6, 1950 in Oak Ridge, PA. Brent passed away on March 17, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Brent attended Redbank Valley High School and graduated in 1969. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1970 and […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/warren-brent-burford/