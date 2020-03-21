Governor Wolf Pushes Back Enforcement of Non-Life-Sustaining Business Closures Until Monday Morning

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – According to Pennsylvania State Representative Donna Oberlander, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has pushed back the enforcement of his order to close the physical location all non-life-sustaining business until 8:00 a.m. Monday, March 23. List of life-sustaining and non-life-sustaining businesses (as of March 20) Enforcement of his March 19 order was originally supposed to take place starting […]

