GANT News Creates Facebook Group Dedicated to Coronavirus Updates

CLEARFIELD – GANT News has created a special, public Facebook group to highlight essential local news coverage and updates affecting citizens in Clearfield County in the midst of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

With an influx of state and national media attention, the GANT News team feels that it is vital to focus on what is happening in its local communities.

The work to shine a light on this crisis is a tremendous undertaking and critically important to the communities it serves.

The staff at GANT News is committed to taking all the necessary steps to work with local and state governments to keep you informed on the affects in the local area. All posts will be approved by key moderators.

Members of the community can join the group here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/GANTNewsCoronavirusUpdates/.