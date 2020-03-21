FAQ: Commonwealth Says Non-Life-Sustaining Businesses Can Operate Remotely

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania released a list of Frequently Asked Questions for business owners affected by Governor Tom Wolf’s declaration that all non-life-sustaining businesses needed to close. On Friday, March 20, in addition to adding businesses to the list of life-sustaining-businesses, the Commonwealth also clarified that businesses that have the ability to operate remotely do not […]

