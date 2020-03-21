Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 103 New Positives Bring Statewide Total to 371

Harrisburg, PA- The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., March 21, that there are 103 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and one additional death in Allegheny County, bringing the statewide total to 371 in 28 counties. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

“Our notable increase in cases over the last few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”

Statewide, there are 371 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital and state labs. There are 3,766 patients who have tested negative, and two total deaths. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has announced:

All non-life-sustaining businesses must close to slow the spread of COVID-19

Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

Postponing in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.

Discretion for religious leaders in holding services.

No-visitor policies at all State correctional facilities and nursing homes to ensure the safety of inmates, residents, staff and visitors.

Restricted-visitor policies in state centers.

Restricted-visitor policies in assisted living and personal care homes.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

