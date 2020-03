ERIE, Pa. – The Catholic Bishop Abuse Reporting Service (CBAR) was launched through dioceses nationwide on Monday, March 16. According to a release from the Diocese of Erie, the new resource gives everyone an easily accessible and straightforward option to report the sexual abuse of a minor or vulnerable adult by a bishop, or a bishop’s mishandling of a case […]

