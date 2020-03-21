Blood Donors Desperately Needed

DUBOIS – Blood donors are desperately needed.

On Tuesday, March 24, a blood drive will be held from 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Lakeside Methodist Church gymnasium. The church is located at 420 First St., DuBois.

People must make an appointment, and are advised to please wait until their scheduled time to enter the building. Temperature screenings will also be taken at the door.

For more information, please visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS. People can also call Karen Sistek at 724-237-9645.