Nelson’s Golden Years Doing Business a New Way

DUBOIS – With precautions being taken with the COVID-19 virus, Nelson’s Golden Years is helping their residents still see their families.

On March 13, the personal care facility made the decision to close their doors to all family and friends, only allowing essential medical and health professionals to come in. Staff members, however, have implemented mobile and video chat options through FaceTime, Messenger, Skype and Google Duo.

There are also families that visit by coming to the front door and writing messages to each other. Pictured are Retha Bickel, resident and her son, Larry Bickel