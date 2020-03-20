JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – For obvious reasons, local leaders are very concerned about the possible economic impacts on many small businesses because of the COVID-19 outbreak. “The concern is real,” Jefferson County Commissioner Jack Matson said. “It’s already getting close if not already here. The question is how big will it get?” Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan is concerned […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/local-leaders-concerned-about-economic-impact-of-covid-19/