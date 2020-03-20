Houtzdale Borough Officials Address Gov. Wolf’s Shutdown

HOUTZDALE – Houtzdale Borough officials addressed Gov. Tom Wolf’s order Thursday night for all non-life-sustaining businesses to close, and reminded businesses and the community of their support.

“We know that many, if not all of you, have probably heard about the governor’s announcement … regarding changes taking effect at 8 p.m. Thursday night due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Therefore, our borough council and mayor have taken this time to inform you of the facts, as they pertain to what businesses should and should not be open.

“We want to first remind our great community that we are all in this together, and with your support and cooperation, we will make it through the COVID-19 outbreak and be back to enjoying life with no restrictions.

“But for now, we remind you that these protocols are put in place and are for your health and well-being and they also are to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which has yet to reach our county or community.”

Per Houtzdale Borough officials, the following businesses will be permitted to remain open either with regular hours, or with modified hours and accessibility, (such as take-out service)

Grocery Stores

Pharmacies

Auto Part Stores

Hardware Stores

Food Establishments – take out/delivery only

Banks

Beer Distributors

Gasoline Stations

Postal Service

Utilities

Auto Repair Centers

Religious Organizations

“To the businesses that are permitted to remain open, we would like to express our gratitude for your workers excellent service and cooperation during this time,” borough officials say.

“To our citizens and visitors, we would like to remind you to please only visit these locations if you are in need of items and to limit your exposure with other people.

“Please wash/sanitize your hands and surfaces often and practice social distancing when possible. All of these directions and tips can be found here.

“If you have any questions on whether or not your business is permitted to stay open or any other questions related to the COVID-19 and how it impacts our community, please visit our site at www.HoutzdalePA.com and fill out the form.

“We will be answering questions as soon as possible, and if we cannot give you an answer, we will endeavor to put you in contact with the experts that can. Our borough will make it through this, and we must come together as a community to do so.

“Please remember to take care of our immune-compromised neighbors and friends. Also remain calm, and together we can do this.

“We thank you for your cooperation and understanding during these difficult times.”