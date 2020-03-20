Hershey Medical Center implements ‘No Visitors’ Policy

HERSHEY, Pa. –Penn State Health is committed to the safety of patients, staff and the general public while providing high-quality care. To continue to provide this level of care during the evolving outbreak of COVID-19, Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and Penn State Children’s Hospital have enacted a “No Visitors” policy, effective immediately.

Exceptions will be made for end-of-life patients, pediatric patients, patients in labor, and adult patients that have a decision maker. Visitor exceptions will be screened at the main entrance.

To best protect patients and staff, Penn State Health is also asking family and friends of patients to not send any deliveries, such as food or flowers, to the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center campus.

COVID-19 may cause cough, fever or shortness of breath. Most individuals will have mild illness. Some people, particularly individuals over 60, those with underlying health problems and pregnant women may have more serious illness requiring hospital care. Penn State Health is offering free virtual screenings for COVID-19 through its telehealth service, Penn State Health OnDemand. Anyone with concerns that they may have COVID-19 may use Penn State Health OnDemand to talk directly with a provider who can evaluate their symptoms and make care recommendations.