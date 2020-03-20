Hearing Continued in Winburne Man’s Contraband Case

CLEARFIELD – A Winburne man is facing charges after allegedly being found in possession of methamphetamine at the Clearfield County Jail.

David Gordon Bressler, 49, is charged by Sgt. Crystal Panebianco of the Lawrence Township police with felony possession of controlled substance-contraband/inmate and misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed with the office of Magisterial District Judge Mike Morris, on Dec. 12, 2019, police received a report about a contraband incident at the jail.

Upon arrival, Panebianco learned jail officials had the Department of Corrections (DOC) bring in a trained K-9 team to search the facility for contraband and illegal substances.

During the search of each cell and inmate, Bressler reportedly became “very anxious and edgy.” It was noted he had to be ordered to keep his hands down and to cease movements.

Because of Bressler’s “suspicious behavior and inability to follow orders,” he was strip-searched by a corrections officer. He was allegedly in possession of a small baggie of methamphetamine.

When asked, Bressler confirmed the substance was meth. A CO also tested the substance, which showed positive for the presence of meth and MDMA.

Bressler reportedly told jail staff that he didn’t bring the drug into the jail, but that it was given to him by another inmate. He refused to provide any identifying information.

Panebianco field-tested the drug again at the police station and it showed positive for meth, according to the affidavit.

Online court records indicate that Bressler’s preliminary hearing, which was scheduled for Wednesday, was continued and it’s been rescheduled for 9:30 a.m. May 6.