GANT Police Blotter

State Police at Clearfield
- State police responded to a Heroin overdose in Bradford Twp. A 43 year old Clearfield male was administered three doses of Narcan and transported to the hospital by EMS.
- State police are investigating a burglary that occurred in Beccaria Twp. Unknown actors forced entry into an unoccupied residence and removed several items belonging to the victim. Anything with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
Clearfield Borough
- Police received a report of harassment. Police are investigating the incident.
- Police responded to a report of retail theft at a local establishment. Police did locate the individuals involved and seized the stolen merchandise. Charges are pending.
- Police responded to a disturbance involving a male attempting to access a retirement community. The male left the area on foot. Police located the male and found him to contain warrants. The male also had drug paraphernalia in his possession. The male was taken into custody.
Lawrence Twp.
- Police responded to a Whiskey Hill residence where the caller wanted her mother removed. Officers transports Barbara Williams, 59, of Clearfield from the residence. During transport she was found to be in possession of containers of residue. Charges of possession of drug paraphernalia are pending.