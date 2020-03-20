Department of Health: Statewide Total of Positive COVID-19 Cases Rises to 268, Including 1 Case in Centre County

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that as of 12 a.m., March 20 that there are 83 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth, including one positive case in Centre County.

Health officials say that this brings the statewide total to 268. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

“Our notable increase in cases over the last few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.

“Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”

Statewide, officials say there are 268 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital and state labs. There are 2,574 patients who have tested negative, and there has been one death.

State officials say that with commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

Counties impacted to date include:

County Cases Deaths Adams 4 Allegheny 28 Beaver 3 Berks 5 Bucks 16 Centre 1 Chester 17 Cumberland 11 Delaware 23 Erie 1 Franklin 1 Lackawanna 4 Lancaster 2 Lebanon 1 Lehigh 2 Luzerne 2 Monroe 19 Montgomery 59 Northampton 10 1 Philadelphia 42 Pike 2 Potter 1 Washington 3 Wayne 1 Westmoreland 4

Statewide, the Wolf Administration has announced:

All non-life-sustaining businesses will close to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Statewide mitigation efforts.

Guidance for essential and non-essential businesses on mitigation efforts.

Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

Postponing in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.

Discretion for religious leaders in holding services.

No-visitor policies at all State correctional facilities and nursing homes to ensure the safety of inmates, residents, staff and visitors.

Restricted-visitor policies in state centers.

Restricted-visitor policies in assisted living and personal care homes.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19: