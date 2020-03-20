Home / Coronavirus Updates / Department of Health: Statewide Total of Positive COVID-19 Cases Rises to 268, Including 1 Case in Centre County

Department of Health: Statewide Total of Positive COVID-19 Cases Rises to 268, Including 1 Case in Centre County

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that as of 12 a.m., March 20 that there are 83 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth, including one positive case in Centre County.

Health officials say that this brings the statewide total to 268. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

“Our notable increase in cases over the last few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.

“Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”

Statewide, officials say there are 268 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital and state labs. There are 2,574 patients who have tested negative, and there has been one death.

State officials say that with commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

Counties impacted to date include: 

County Cases Deaths
Adams 4
Allegheny 28
Beaver 3
Berks 5
Bucks 16
Centre 1
Chester 17
Cumberland 11
Delaware 23
Erie 1
Franklin 1
Lackawanna 4
Lancaster 2
Lebanon 1
Lehigh 2
Luzerne 2
Monroe 19
Montgomery 59
Northampton 10 1
Philadelphia 42
Pike 2
Potter 1
Washington 3
Wayne 1
Westmoreland 4
York 6

Statewide, the Wolf Administration has announced:

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

 

Corman: Appeals Process Created for Business Impacted by Wolf Shutdown; Businesses Affected by COVID-19 Can Apply for Disaster Loans
BREAKING: Judges Order General Closure of County Court Facilities to the Public

