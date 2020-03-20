Corman: Appeals Process Created for Business Impacted by Wolf Shutdown; Businesses Affected by COVID-19 Can Apply for Disaster Loans

HARRISBURG – Senator Jake Corman is working to reduce the impact of Gov. Tom Wolf’s order on Thursday for all non-life-sustaining businesses to close.

A list of business types that would be affected by this order is available at www.pasenategop.com/covid-19-resources.

Any company that believes they should be considered a life-sustaining-business can apply for a waiver at this e-mail address: RA-dcexemption@pa.gov. Business owners can address questions about whether they need to close by e-mailing ra-dcedcs@pa.gov.

Corman is also encouraging employers and non-profits who have suffered economic losses during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak to consider applying for low-interest loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

Loans are available through SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, which helps businesses that are unable to meet financial obligations and operating expenses during an emergency situation. Loan amounts are calculated based on the actual economic injury and a company’s financial needs.

Additional information is available by contacting SBA’s disaster assistance customer service center by calling 1-800-659-2955 (TTY: 1-800-877-8339) or e-mailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.