Clearfield Mayor Issues Emergency Declaration Due to Anticipated Impacts of COVID-19

Clearfield- Clearfield Borough Council has followed the lead of other government entities in issuing an emergency declaration due to anticipated effects of COVID-19 (coronavirus) Thursday night.

The declaration, read by Solicitor F. Cortez “Chip” Bell, will allow the borough to apply for federal aid and allow the borough to take certain measures and bypass some regulations. For example, if the borough needs emergency supplies, they will not have to advertise for bids.

Council members present ratified the declaration, which will remain in effect until lifted by Mayor James Schell.

Shell also asks the public to do what they can to patronize local small businesses still open under Governor Tom Wolf’s recent declaration, noting that small businesses are the backbone of the country and have had to quickly reinvent themselves.

“Take care of and check on your neighbors and the elderly,” Schell added, saying that instead of spreading virus, the community can spread kindness and a positive attitude.

“We’ll get through this,” he said, “We’re Americans. It’s in our lineage and in our bloodlines.”

Borough Manager Leslie Stott also asked the public for patience as those businesses and government entities declared vital continue to operate under restricted guidelines. She said many have been supportive but they have also had hostile reactions from people prevented from passing beyond the lobby of the borough building.

Council Member Mason Strouse is working to update the website so that the public receives up-to-date information.

Also, the Clearfield Area School District has been offering lunches and will begin offering breakfast Monday.