CLEARFIELD РThe jury selection currently scheduled in Clearfield County for Thursday, April 2, has been postponed, announced F. Cortez Bell, III, Esquire, district court administrator, on Friday.

He said that all jurors summoned to appear on that date must now appear on Thursday, April 16, for jury selection.

Bell also noted that the information that potential jurors previously received in regard to parking and the jury process still remains the same.