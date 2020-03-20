Central Intermediate Unit 10 Selects Executive Director

WEST DECATUR – The Board of Directors of the Central Intermediate Unit 10 (CIU 10), one of Pennsylvania’s 29 educational resource agencies based in West Decatur, held a special meeting on Friday, March 6 to appoint a new executive director.

The board appointed Dr. Francine Endler, currently assistant superintendent of the Hollidaysburg Area School District, to serve as the executive director of the CIU 10, which supports schools in Centre, Clearfield and Clinton counties.

Endler has served the Hollidaysburg Area School District in several capacities: director of curriculum, elementary principal at Foot of Ten Elementary School and Allegheny One Elementary School and as Guidance Department chairperson and guidance counselor.

Endler has a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Duquesne University. She started her academic career with a Bachelor of Arts in sociology and then earned a Master of Arts in counseling services, followed by several years of post-master’s graduate work.

Throughout Endler’s career she has demonstrated an ability to lead, motivate and direct. She has been effective in building authentic relationships with students, parents, faculty and administrators.

The CIU 10 community looks forward to Endler utilizing her proven abilities to help advance the CIU 10 mission of building the capacity of all learners by identifying needs, developing courses of action and supporting the implementation of strategies to allow for continuous advancement and achievement.

Endler will assume her new position on July 1, 2020. She will succeed retiring CIU 10 Executive Director Dr. J. Hugh Dwyer, who has been the CIU 10 executive director since 2008.