Career Opportunities Through Clearfield CareerLink

Full-time Positions
|JOB TITLE
|ORDER #
|WAGE/RATE
|EXPERIENCE REQUIRED
|*Lieutenant
|13719610
|D.O.E
|3-years of experience working in a correctional setting.
|*Distributor Operator
|13723278
|D.O.E
|Must have CDL, 2-5 years of road construction experience preferred.
|*Transport Driver
|13723294
|D.O.E
|Must have a CDL-A with Tanker, HazMat, with 2 years’ experience.
|*CDL Class B Driver
|13730608
|D.O.E
|Must have 2 years’ experience and clean driving record.
|*Production Workers
|13737760
|D.O.E
|Experience in manufacturing and production processes preferred.
|*Lumber Handler
|13741120
|8+/Hour D.O.E
|Previous experience in a sawmill or lumber mill is a plus.
|*Sales Agent
|13745944
|D.O.E
|3 years’ experience, basic computer skills and prior sales experience.
|*Direct Support Professional
|13746260
|12.50-14/Hour
|Ability to work independently in a client’s home/community.
|*LPN Adult Home Care
|13746641
|D.O.E
|Minimum one year clinical experience.
|Maintenance Technician
|13719618
|D.O.E
|Minimum of 5 years’ experience in general maintenance.
Part-time Positions
|*Sales Clerk
|13734475
|7.25/Hour
|Must be available to work some weekends, evenings, holidays.
|*Universal Associate
|13741091
|D.O.E
|H.S Diploma/GED with 3 months experience and or/training.
|*Floating Universal Associate
|13741093
|D.O.E
|H.S Diploma/GED with 3 months experience and or/training.
|*Bookkeeper Accounting
|13737708
|10.30/Hour
|Knowledge of Microsoft Office programs, Excel, Word, Quick Books.
|Caregivers
|1371568513715695
|10.30/Hour
|H.S Diploma/GED, must have a valid driver’s license, auto insurance.
|Home Health Aide
|13715686
|10.05/Hour
|Full and part-time available, must pass background and drug test.
|Armed/Unarmed Security Guards
|13719436
|D.O.E
|Full and Part-time available, must have a valid driver’s license.
|Bartender
|13730845
|D.O.E
|Experience preferred but employer will train.
|Store Counter Sales
|13694700
|D.O.E
|Automotive parts, equipment or systems knowledge required.
