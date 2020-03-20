Career Opportunities Through Clearfield CareerLink

CLEARFIELD – The following employment opportunities are available through the Clearfield CareerLink office.

If interested, please apply in person at: 1125 Linden St., in Clearfield, or call 814-765-8118.

Full-time Positions

JOB TITLE ORDER # WAGE/RATE EXPERIENCE REQUIRED *Lieutenant 13719610 D.O.E 3-years of experience working in a correctional setting. *Distributor Operator 13723278 D.O.E Must have CDL, 2-5 years of road construction experience preferred. *Transport Driver 13723294 D.O.E Must have a CDL-A with Tanker, HazMat, with 2 years’ experience. *CDL Class B Driver 13730608 D.O.E Must have 2 years’ experience and clean driving record. *Production Workers 13737760 D.O.E Experience in manufacturing and production processes preferred. *Lumber Handler 13741120 8+/Hour D.O.E Previous experience in a sawmill or lumber mill is a plus. *Sales Agent 13745944 D.O.E 3 years’ experience, basic computer skills and prior sales experience. *Direct Support Professional 13746260 12.50-14/Hour Ability to work independently in a client’s home/community. *LPN Adult Home Care 13746641 D.O.E Minimum one year clinical experience. Maintenance Technician 13719618 D.O.E Minimum of 5 years’ experience in general maintenance.

Part-time Positions

*Sales Clerk 13734475 7.25/Hour Must be available to work some weekends, evenings, holidays. *Universal Associate 13741091 D.O.E H.S Diploma/GED with 3 months experience and or/training. *Floating Universal Associate 13741093 D.O.E H.S Diploma/GED with 3 months experience and or/training. *Bookkeeper Accounting 13737708 10.30/Hour Knowledge of Microsoft Office programs, Excel, Word, Quick Books. Caregivers 1371568513715695 10.30/Hour H.S Diploma/GED, must have a valid driver’s license, auto insurance. Home Health Aide 13715686 10.05/Hour Full and part-time available, must pass background and drug test. Armed/Unarmed Security Guards 13719436 D.O.E Full and Part-time available, must have a valid driver’s license. Bartender 13730845 D.O.E Experience preferred but employer will train. Store Counter Sales 13694700 D.O.E Automotive parts, equipment or systems knowledge required.

Job titles with an asterisk (*) in front indicates new job postings for this report period.