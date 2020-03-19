Tyrone Hospital Announces Restrictions

In an effort to protect Tyrone Hospital patients and staff from COVID-19, Tyrone hospital is now screening all visitors and asking that they not enter or visit the hospital if the following apply:

A person has a fever greater than 100.4

A person is coughing, sneezing, has shortness of breath or flu like symptoms.

A person has recently traveled internationally, within the last 14 days or to areas experiencing transmission of COVID-19 or contact with someone suspected of or positive for COVID-19.

Effective immediately the following visitor guidelines will take effect:

SURGERY: Many surgical patients require a driver. One companion may accompany any patient having an outpatient surgical procedure. The companion will be screened upon entry to the facility.

EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT: If you are seeking emergency care, one companion may accompany you, if needed, during the visit. The hospital ER may ask you to wait in your vehicle in the hospital parking lot or at an off-site location of your choice if your loved one doesn't require your presence. In this case we will obtain your companion's phone number to contact them when your emergency department visit is completed. In the circumstance of a minor, child or senior citizen, the companion may stay.

OUTPATIENT (Lab/Xray): One companion is permitted, if the patient needs assistance. No companion permitted in the Xray-Lab waiting room

INPATIENT One visitor is permitted on the Medical/Surgical/ICU

END OF LIFE CARE: Visitors may be permitted.

Community members are reminded to take steps to protect themselves from illness as well as spreading illness to others. Wash your hands often. Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue that you discard or cough and sneeze into your elbow. Don’t touch your face. Clean surfaces often. Stay home when you are sick and avoid sick people. Social distancing is also recommended with people advised to limit their contact in public and in crowds to reduce exposure and the spread of illness.

People should also be aware of the signs of COVID-19 which include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Tyrone Hospital appreciates the cooperation of the community as we implement measures to ensure the health and wellbeing our patients, staff and community.

Keep updated on developments and access a wealth of information on COVID-19 by visiting the web sites of the CDC

Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) | CDC and the PA Department of Health Coronavirus. On the PA Dept of Health web site you will find posters and other items you can share or post as a reminder to yourself and to help make others aware of how to care for themselves and reduce the spread of illness.