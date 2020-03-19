Penn Highlands Healthcare Issues Update on COVID-19 Testing

COVID-19 testing is available at Penn Highlands Healthcare for patients. But not everyone needs to be tested, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC.

If patients have symptoms of COVID-19 – fever, cough or shortness of breath, they should call their primary care providers/family doctors. Anyone without a primary care provider/family doctor, can call the Penn Highlands Call Center at 814-375-6644 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The next steps will be explained.

If a test is ordered, tests are given at Penn Highlands QCare locations in Brookville, Emporium, Clearfield, DuBois, Philipsburg, Punxsutawney, Ridgway and St. Marys, and the QuickLab located on the Penn Highlands Huntingdon campus. Testing is outside the building, and patients are to follow the instructions given. No tests will be given to walk-ins.

Care for COVID-19 is similar to every other illness: stay home, isolate oneself from others, drink plenty of fluids and take over-the-counter medications to help symptoms. The course of action will not change with a positive test result.

For those who have symptoms of any illness, the warning signs that need urgent medical attention are:

Fast or troubled breathing or shortness of breath;

Bluish or gray skin color in children;

Not drinking enough liquids, especially in children;

Severe or persistent vomiting;

Not waking up or interacting, especially in children;

Penn Highlands Healthcare strives to provide the best care for its communities. For more information about COVID-19, go to www.phhealthcare.org/coronavirus.