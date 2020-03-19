Mactavish Waives Hearing in Drug, Retail Theft Case

CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield man is facing charges after allegedly being found in possession of methamphetamine and related paraphernalia following a retail theft incident.

Logan Isaac Mactavish, 37, is charged by Officer Nicholas M. Kovalick of the Lawrence Township police with felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, misdemeanor retail theft, receiving stolen property, intentional possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and two summaries.

Mactavish waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court. He’s currently being held at the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed with the office of Magisterial District Judge Mike Morris, at approximately 12:04 p.m. March 5, police were dispatched to a reported retail theft in progress at the Tractor Supply Store, Clearfield.

According to the affidavit, the male suspect wrapped items in clothing, walked out of the store and proceeded to his vehicle. The vehicle was described as being a 2006 GMC 2500 series pick-up truck, which didn’t have a registration plate.

Kovalick located the suspect’s vehicle at Rural King; inside the truck, he observed a female passenger rooting through a backpack. She said she was with Mactavish, who had just entered the store.

Officer Devin Gill and Chief Douglas Clark arrived on-scene and entered the store to search for Mactavish. As the female was taken into custody on a Domestic Relation’s warrant, police exited the store with Mactavish.

Clark subsequently handed Kovalick two knives that he found on Mactavish’s person. While officers spoke with the pair, Clark reportedly observed wrapped-up clothing and a knife on the passenger’s side of the dash in Mactavish’s vehicle.

When asked by Clark, Mactavish said he got the items at Tractor Supply; Kovalick seized the clothing items and knives that were on Mactavish’s person. It was also found that Mactavish held an active warrant through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Police transported the pair to the county jail to complete warrant services and Kovalick remained on-scene to wait for towing services and to secure Mactavish’s vehicle. The officer reportedly observed several items of interest like an open lockbox containing a black CO2 pistol, metal .177 caliber BBs and CO2 cartridges. There were also multiple knives throughout the vehicle.

At Tractor Supply, employees provided Kovalick with multiple packages that had been cut open. Employees said Mactavish was in the store a few hours and they felt that his actions were suspicious in nature.

At one point, they said Mactavish entered the changing room to try on pants, and could be heard fumbling around and dropping unknown items. Then, when he went to purchase a pair of pants, they said his card was declined.

Employees said Mactavish handed the pants to the clerk and stated that he’d return with money. The clerk reportedly found a package, which had been cut open, in the pants Mactavish wanted to purchase.

After Mactavish left the store, employees said they contacted police. As the investigation unfolded, it was reportedly found that some items from the cut open packages were located in Mactavish’s vehicle.

Kovalick received cut open packaging for a black CO2 pistol, metal .177-caliber BBs and a black lockbox. The cut open packaging had been hidden among other items on the store’s shelves, according to the affidavit.

On March 6, Officer Elliott Neeper and Kovalick executed a search warrant on Mactavish’s vehicle. The search allegedly turned up a black portable lockbox containing a CO2 BB pistol, three CO2 cartridges, two utility knives and a zip-up sweatshirt.

The officers found most of the items related to the retail theft but were still in search of two knives taken from Tractor Supply when an unknown object was felt in a pillow that was removed from the back seat.

Kovalick removed the object and discovered the box contained syringes, about 50 small Ziploc bags, a digital scale, a cylindrical container, a small container of needle caps and suspected methamphetamine residue and three, small bags of suspected meth.

The cylindrical container was also found to contain two additional bags of suspected meth, police said, adding all the stolen items, except for two folding knives, were found during their search of Mactavish’s vehicle.