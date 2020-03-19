Lock Haven University Waiving SAT/ACT Scores for Applicants

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lock Haven University will waive the SAT/ACT score requirement for prospective students, effective immediately.

The Office of Admissions will continue to thoroughly review each applicant and, in some cases, require additional information such as a phone interview. Certain majors do not qualify for this exemption. Those majors include biology, chemistry, geology, health science, nursing and physics.

“Our team of admissions experts are prepared to review each applicant to ensure they meet our requirements,” said Dr. William Stahler, executive director of admissions. “We will continue to place heavy emphasis on curriculum, grade point average, and, if necessary, require a virtual interview or writing sample.”

Waiving the SAT/ACT requirement provides a high level of flexibility and removes a barrier that many students are facing due to testing center closures and cancellation of scheduled exams.

Lock Haven University operates on a rolling admissions policy, and is still accepting applications for the fall 2020 semester. New applicants are encouraged to submit test scores if they are available. Students who do not submit SAT/ACT scores will have limited scholarship opportunities.

Questions about the admissions process or the test waiver should be directed to 570-484-2027 or admissions@lockhaven.edu.

