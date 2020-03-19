Gov. Tom Wolf Orders All Pennsylvania Businesses That Aren’t ‘Life-sustaining’ to Close, Will Enforce Order

Angela Couloumbis/Spotlight PA

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and PennLive/Patriot-News.

Gov. Tom Wolf has announced that all but “life-sustaining” businesses in Pennsylvania must close by 8 p.m. Thursday as the novel coronavirus continues to spread.

The governor had previously asked nonessential businesses such as salons, theaters, and entertainment venues to close. Under the new order, life-sustaining businesses that may continue physical operations include gas stations, farms, health care facilities, and transit systems, according to the Wolf administration.

All other businesses must close by 8 p.m.

“To protect the health and safety of all Pennsylvanians, we need to take more aggressive mitigation actions,” Wolf said in a statement. “This virus is an invisible danger that could be present everywhere. We need to act with the strength we use against any other severe threat. And, we need to act now before the illness spreads more widely.”

Restaurants and bars were previously required to stop all dine-in services. They will still be allowed to offer takeout services, the governor’s office said.

Wolf previously said that his administration would not enforce shutdown orders, and that he was relying on “self-enforcement” by businesses.

That will now change.

“Enforcement actions will be taken against non-life sustaining businesses that are out of compliance effective March 21, 2020, at 12:01 a.m.,” according to the order signed by Wolf.

The order takes effect immediately and will remain in place “until further notice.”

Earlier in the day, Health Secretary Rachel Levine told reporters that the state had 52 new cases of COVID-19 reported, bringing the statewide total to 185.