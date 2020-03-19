GANT Police Blotter

State police at Clearfield
- State police conducted a traffic stop that resulted in a drug violation Dec. 16, 2019 in the area of McAteer and Hannah streets in Houtzdale Borough. During the stop, a 25-year-old woman was allegedly found in possession of a plastic container that was used to store methamphetamine. State police say she was also driving her vehicle without insurance. Charges were filed through the district court.
- State police reported that charges were filed against Andrew Kephart, 30, of Osceola Mills for allegedly being in possession of drug paraphernalia following an unrelated incident at his residence on Wednesday. Charges were filed through the district court.
- State police reported that a traffic stop resulted in drug violations March 10 in the area of Walton and Railroad streets in Chester Hill Borough. During the stop, a 43-year-old Philipsburg man, identified as Jeremy Heeman, was allegedly found in possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and related drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed through the district court.
- State police received a report about an incident of harassment Tuesday on Shiloh Road in Bradford Township. During the incident, a 23-year-old Woodland woman and a 27-year-old Grassflat woman allegedly engaged in a physical fight with each other. Both were charged for the incident through the district court.
- State police reported David Lichvar, 37, of Penfield was arrested for driving under the influence and child endangerment following an incident Tuesday in the area of Turnpike Avenue and Nichols Street in Clearfield Borough. Rebecca Shirey, 34, of Grampian was also arrested for a probation violation. Both were taken to the Clearfield County Jail and charges were filed through the district court.
- State police reported Joseph Trotman, 36, of West Decatur was arrested for allegedly being in possession of methamphetamine March 5 in the area of Eliza and Good streets in Houtzdale Borough. Charges were filed through the district court.
Clearfield Borough
- Police received a report about a controlled substance being located at a local business.
- Police received a report about a disturbance, which involved multiple juveniles throwing rocks at individuals in the area. Upon arrival, police searched the area with negative results; the investigation is continuing at this time.
- Police received a report about a group of juveniles destroying playground equipment at a local park and also smashing bricks on the ground. The investigation is continuing at this time.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report about a possibly intoxicated male being disorderly Thursday at the Sheetz store, located along state Route 879, Clearfield. According to police, contact was made with a 41-year-old Snow Shoe man who was visibly under the influence. Officers had to advise the male to stop yelling, noting he was not following police commands. The man was eventually placed into custody and allegedly found in possession of several controlled substances. Upon investigation, police say it was found he’d driven a motor vehicle to the scene, and he was subsequently transported to the hospital for a legal blood draw; he was later housed in the Clearfield County Jail. Charges are expected to be filed for DUI, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and public intoxication, plus various traffic offenses.