DuBois Church Cancels Services, Other Activities

DUBOIS – Earlier this week, Christ Lutheran Church of DuBois’ Congregational Council unanimously agreed to honor the 14-day shutdown requested by both national and state officials in response to the coronavirus.

This means there will be no worship services on Sunday, March 22 and 29 or Wednesday, March 18 and 25. All classes, groups and activities were also cancelled for that period.

Christ Lutheran’s Pastors John and Amy Miller will record a worship message, which will be posted on YouTube by Saturday afternoon. All may access this worship tool at Christ Lutheran’s Web site, www.christdubois.org.