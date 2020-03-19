CNB Bank Takes Steps to Limit Spread of COVID-19

Branch Lobby Hours Reduced, Staffing Restructured to Ensure Health and Wellness of Employees and Customers

CLEARFIELD – To ensure the well-being of customers and employees, beginning Friday, March 20, lobby hours will be reduced to 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Monday through Saturday, or by appointment as needed, with the exception of Philipsburg Presqueisle Street, Bradford East and Fox Township offices, which will be closed temporarily.

In these communities, CNB offers in-branch service at the Philipsburg Plaza, Bradford Main and St. Marys Washington Street offices. In Clearfield, the bank’s Main office will be drive-up only.

Drive-up services, where available, will remain open for regular drive-up hours at all CNB community offices.

Bank staff respectfully request that customers experiencing coughs or illness refrain from entering lobbies to limit exposure to staff and customers. Staff will continue to encourage all customers to take advantage of the following alternatives:

Online and mobile solutions allow you to make loan payments, transfer funds, pay bills, deposit checks, open accounts, apply for loans, order checks, check account balances, review transactions and more.

Call the Customer Service Center. The Customer Service Center agents can transfer money, process loan payments and do many of the things you do in your local branch office.

Utilize Automated Teller Machines (ATMs). They are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Drive-Up services often offer the convenience of extended hours and you can perform nearly every transaction you perform in-branch.

CNB continues to monitor guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state health agencies to ensure everything is being done to balance customer and employee experiences, health and well-being.

In addition to enhanced cleaning procedures, the Bank is taking necessary steps to protect its team and, in turn, customers. This means structuring staff into two teams and limiting face-to-face meetings and communications to reduce contact and potential exposure.