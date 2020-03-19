Clearfield County Produced Largest Growth in Traveler Spending in PA Wilds Region from 2017 to 2018

Travelers spent more than $1.8 billion in the Pennsylvania Wilds region in 2018. This is a 2.2 percent increase from 2017 and a new record high, according to Tourism Economics.

Clearfield County was a major reason for that increase, according to a press release issued by Tourism Director Josiah Jones.

He said traveler spending increased from $277.3 million in 2017 to $292.7 million in 2018, a $15.4 million increase and the largest amount of growth from year to year ever recorded in Clearfield County.

The next closest county in traveler spending was Lycoming (home of the Williamsport Little League World Series) with a $12.8 million increase.

Traveler spending in 2018 helped Clearfield County grow economically in every category:

Lodging $30.2 million 3% increase Food & Beverage $65.5 million 4.8% increase Shopping $54.3 million 1.8% increase Recreation $48.7 million 2.4% increase Transportation $94 million 3.6% increase

Jones said this type of growth also helped create jobs in the travel industry. In 2018, traveler spending helped create 33 more jobs in Clearfield County.

He said this 2018 economic study on traveler spending shows that the travel industry employment in Clearfield County is at 1,869 employees.

Clearfield County has always been known as a recreational and hunting destination, he said, adding that Clearfield County has beautiful state parks (Parker Dam and S.B. Elliot), the largest gun shop in Pennsylvania (Grice Gun Shop), the largest burger-eating challenges in the world (Denny’s Beer Barrel and Pub) and 102 miles of the West Branch of the Susquehanna offering fishing and kayaking experiences.

“Visit Clearfield County promotes more than the featured businesses and recreation mentioned,” he said. “We have started marketing our events and what our downtowns have to offer.

“The many ways we do this is through our sponsorship and grant programs and through our marketing efforts. We invited influencers and travel writers to our county, so that they get to experience our small towns and what the rest of Clearfield County has to offer.”

Jones added: “We have been partnering with major stakeholders and businesses in our communities across the county and into neighboring counties, so that we can offer our visitors the best experience possible.

“The City of DuBois deserves a lot of credit for this large growth, as well. They brought the USCAA College World Series to Clearfield County and the City of DuBois in 2018. That event alone produced an economic impact like no other in our county, producing over $400,000 in traveler spending alone in a five-day span. These fields in DuBois are bringing visitors from all over the state and country.”

Concerning the travel spending report, Jones said, “We are very excited to see that traveler spending has increased at a record level in our PA Wilds region and in Clearfield County for many reasons.

“As a Destination Management Organization, we strive on well-thought out marketing and advertising that will help bring visitors to our area, and we are always looking for a rate of return.

“The economic impact of travel in Pennsylvania report, provided by Visit PA (our state tourism office), gives you the data and support you need, so that you can continue making the right choices or decisions for promoting your region or county.

“This is also a testament of how well we work together with our partnerships and communities locally and regionally. We cannot make strides economically without the help of our community and regional partnerships.

“I am very excited and humbled as a community member to hear visitors say that they are always so welcomed and taken care of in our community. Our community is very hospitable, and they are our best ambassadors. Without them, we cannot make successful strides like we are right now.

“We are very excited about the large growth in traveler spending, but not as excited as we are for our community and its leaders.”

For more information about Visit Clearfield County, please visit at 208 Plaza Dr., in Clearfield, or visit online at www.visitclearfieldcounty.org.

You can also follow VCC on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram so that you can stay up to date on new events in the area.