Candace C. Brosnan, age 72, of DuBois, PA, passed away on Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. Born Candace Haydon Cozine on June 11, 1947, in Ridgewood, NJ she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Elizabeth Cozine. The family relocated to Swarthmore, PA in 1963. Candy was a graduate of Swarthmore High School. She earned a BA […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/candace-c-brosnan/