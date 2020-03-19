BREAKING NEWS: Pennsylvania Department of Education Cancels Statewide Assessments

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) announced today the cancellation of all PSSA testing and Keystone exams for the 2019-20 school year as a result of COVID-19. This includes the Pennsylvania Alternate System of Assessment (PASA). “Our school communities are operating within unprecedented conditions,” said Secretary of Education Pedro A. Rivera. “Schools are making extraordinary efforts to […]

