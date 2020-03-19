BREAKING NEWS: House Republicans Call Wolf Shutdown an Economic Blow to Every Worker in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Calling Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s declaration to close non-life-sustaining businesses because of the COVID-19 virus “an economic blow to every worker in the state”, Pennsylvania House Republicans vowed to explore “all avenues” to determine whether the action is allowed within the Pennsylvania Constitution. Wolf Thursday afternoon ordered all non-life-sustaining businesses in Pennsylvania to close their physical […]

