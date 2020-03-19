BREAKING NEWS: Gov. Wolf Orders All Non-Life Sustaining Businesses To Close

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf Thursday afternoon ordered all non-life-sustaining businesses in Pennsylvania to close their physical locations as of 8:00 p.m. Thursday to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Enforcement actions will be taken against businesses that don’t comply with the order starting at 12:01 a.m. Saturday. “No person or entity shall operate a place […]

